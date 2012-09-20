BRIEF-China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment to change name to Beijing Wandong Medical Technology
June 6China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co Ltd :
COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck said on Thursday it had filed for regulatory approval in Europe of its antidepressant vortioxetine.
Lundbeck said in a statement it also planned to file for regulatory approval of the drug in Canada in the second half of this year, in the United States in the fourth quarter and in Japan next year.
* Says it will sell 100 percent shares of unit Cosmex Co Ltd, which is mainly engaged in SMO business, for 400 million yen, to Medical Data Vision Co Ltd, on June 7