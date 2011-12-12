Dec 12 Lundin Mining expects a rise in zinc and copper production in 2013 and 2014, helped by higher grades of ore and a ramp up of its production facility.

The company sees zinc production rising to 125,000-135,000 tonnes in 2013 and 145,000-155,000 tonnes in 2014 from 109,000-125,500 tonnes expected in 2012.

The diversified base metal miner expects to ramp up its zinc plant in Neves-Corvo, Portugal.

Lundin sees copper production rising about 25 percent to 107,000-117,000 tonnes in 2013 from 2012 levels.

The company had earlier trimmed its 2011 copper output forecast by 5.2 percent to 71,500 tonnes. It had also marginally lowered its zinc and lead output forecast for the year.

Shares of the Toronto-based company closed at C$4.14 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.