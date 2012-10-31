(Adds background, company comment)

STOCKHOLM Oct 31 Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum raised its forecast for production for the year on Wednesday after it pumped more crude during the third quarter than expected.

Exploration-focused Lundin expects to double production to over 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the next couple of years and that will leap again when oil starts to flow from the giant Johan Sverdrup field off Norway.

"Whilst the exact scope of the Johan Sverdrup development in Norway has still to be determined, I am confident that the expected size of this project will contribute to our production doubling again to over 150,000 boepd following first oil in late 2018," Lundin CEO Ashley Heppenstall said in a statement.

Lundin's own appraisal programme on Johan Sverdrup has shown positive results after an early disappointment, and Heppenstall has said the field could produce a positive surprise compared to the current estimate of 1.7-3.3 billion barrels of recoverable oil.

Heppenstall said a new estimate of the size of Johan Sverdrup will be published in the first quarter of 2013.

The field was one of the world's biggest oil discoveries last year and stakeholders Statoil, Lundin, state-owned Petoro, Det Norske Oljeselskap and Maersk are in the process of identifying its exact size and how much each of them might be entitled to.

Lundin's third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $274 million versus $231 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago $262 million.

Lundin saw higher than expected daily production during the quarter and raised its forecast for the year from the previous range of 33,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 37,000 boepd to a range between 34,000 boepd to 37,000 boepd.

The higher production was due to its Alvheim and Volund fields off Norway.

"I believe this strong performance will continue into 2013 with new multilateral development wells on both Alvheim and Volund expected to have a positive impact on production," Heppenstall said.

The company said that problems at its Gaupe field off Norway would negatively impact reserves. (Editing by David Cowell)