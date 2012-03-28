(Adds Lundin, Detnorske comments, background)

By Victoria Klesty

OSLO, March 28 Investors may be underestimating the value of the Johan Sverdrup field discovered off Norway last year, Lundin Petroleum chief executive Ashley Heppenstall said on Wednesday.

"Time will tell exactly how big it is ... (but) the recovery rate is as high as any in Norway," Heppenstall said at an energy conference.

Last year, Norwegian group Statoil and Swedish minnow Lundin jointly discovered Johan Sverdrup and the field had been expected to hold 1.7-3.3 billion barrels of oil.

Lundin said on Monday the latest well test on the field confirmed good reservoir properties and data indicated a reservoir size in line with previous forecasts, while delaying updates of resource estimates until after this year's drilling programme.

In terms of the valuation of the discovery, analysts' calculation models do not reflect the real prospects for returns from Johan Sverdrup, Heppenstall told Reuters.

"The impact of the discount rate has a massive impact on market valuation. So, ultimately, Johan Sverdrup will be worth a lot more," he said, referring to discounted estimates of $5 per barrel after production and development costs and the share owed to Norway.

"All I know is it will be probably one of the easiest developments and there are no challenges from a technological perspective. Analysts do not differentiate between Johan Sverdrup and a small tie-back project."

First oil from Johan Sverdrup was expected in late 2017, with "significant" daily production levels by 2020 from a field expected to produce oil beyond 2050.

Erik Haugane, chief executive of small Norwegian player Det norske and one of the partners in the giant discovery, said on Wednesday those interested in updates on the size and development plans of the Johan Sverdrup field would have to wait for answers until the end of this year.

"I think we will have a lot of these answers at the end of this year," he said. "Today, it is only guesswork."

Statoil, Maersk and state-owned Petoro are also stakehodlers in the field. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Dan Lalor)