UPDATE 1-Oil stabilizes after steep falls, but supply glut prevails
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
OSLO May 3 Swedish oil firm Lundin drilled two further appraisal wells at the massive Johan Sverdrup oil field off Norway and results confirmed "good to very good reservoir quality", Norway's Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.
The Petroleum Directorate did not provide a fresh estimate on the size of the wells, the seventh and eighth exploration well the massive field discovered by Norwegian group Statoil and Lundin and estimated to hold 1.7-3.3 billion barrels of oil. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
DUBAI, June 9 Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".