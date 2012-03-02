LONDON, March 2 Swedish oil firm Lundin
Petroleum is seeking up to $2.5 billion in loans to
fund the development of oil and gas assets in the North Sea,
bankers said on Friday.
The seven-year financing will be initially provided by a
syndicate of banks, they said.
Lundin was expected to opt for a general syndication phase
once banks have been mandated and is aiming to close by
mid-2012, one banker said.
Lundin was not available for comment.
International lenders' interest in the self-arranged deal,
which marks the borrower's first such loan since 2007, has been
strong, the banker added.
The new financing includes the refinancing and expansion of
Lundin's existing $850 million reserve based lending facility,
which is due to mature in 2014.
The existing facility, which was originally arranged in
December 2007 via bookrunners BNP Paribas, Bank of Scotland and
Royal Bank of Scotland, has reduced in availability to $630
million, Lundin said in its fourth quarter report.
As a borrowing base facility, funding under the existing
loan is recalculated every six months based on the calculated
cash flow generated by certain producing fields at an oil price
agreed with the banking syndicate.
Lundin Petroleum has a strong focus in Europe and South East
Asia and is targeting a daily output of up to 38,000 barrels of
oil in 2012, with plans to drill up to 24 exploration and
appraisal wells.
(Additional reporting by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)