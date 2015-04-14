April 14 Lundin Petroleum AB
* Says it produced first oil from the Bertam field offshore
Malaysia.
* Says the development cost amounted to about $400 mln
gross, in line with plans.
* Says the field's gross plateau rate of 15,000 barrels of
oil per day expected to be achieved by late 2015.
* Says company remains on track to achieve a 2015 exit
production rate of in excess of 75,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day with Edvard Grieg field offshore Norway coming onstream
in Q4 2015.
* Lundin is operator and has 75 pct stake in the Bertam
field.
* Petronas Carigali is partner with a 25 percent working
interest.
