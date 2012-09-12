OSLO, Sept 12 Norway's giant Johan Sverdrup oil
field could surprise on the upside and may yield more than
people now expect, Lundin Petroleum Chief Executive Ashley
Heppenstall said on Wednesday.
"I think ultimately we will get more out of this reservoir
than people anticipate, because this is probably one of the best
quality reservoirs found," Heppenstall told Reuters on the
sidelines of an industry conference.
"This is perhaps not going to manifest itself right away but
in time it will," he added.
The field, one of the world's biggest oil discoveries last
year, is estimated to hold 1.7-3.3 billion barrels of oil.
It stretches over multiple North Sea production licences and
players such as Norway's Statoil, Det Norske
, Lundin and Denmark's Maersk are
working out its exact size and how much each might be entitled
to.
(Reporting by Henrik Stolen)