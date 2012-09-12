* Development cost could be under $10 per barrel
* Sverdrup: one of the best quality reservoirs - Lundin CEO
* Firms still working on settling ownership structure
(Adds detail)
OSLO, Sept 12 Norway's giant Johan Sverdrup
oilfield, one of last year's top finds anywhere, could yield
more than the market expects and development costs could stay
under $10 per barrel, Lundin Petroleum Chief Executive Ashley
Heppenstall said on Wednesday.
"I think ultimately we will get more out of this reservoir
than people anticipate, because this is probably one of the best
quality reservoirs found," Heppenstall told Reuters on the
sidelines of an industry conference.
"This is perhaps not going to manifest itself right away but
in time it will," he added.
The North Sea field, estimated to hold 1.7 billion-3.3
billion barrels of oil, stretches over multiple licences and
players such as Statoil, Det norske, Lundin
and Denmark's Maersk are working out its exact size
and how much each might be entitled to.
Heppenstall said it was too early to estimate costs but
added "less than 10 dollars per barrel seem reasonable."
"I think that there is no science but big fields tend to
grow on you and there will be surprises and hopefully these
surprises will be positive," Heppenstall said.
The discovery lies in relatively shallow waters, near
existing infrastructure, reducing future cost and promising high
margins as oil is trading above $116 per barrel.
In addition to the Johan Sverdrup, the new Geitungen
discovery, announced last month, could also be part of the
field, potentially adding another 270 million barrels of oil
equivalent.
Oil firms continue to drill appraisal wells and a more
refined estimate on Johan Sverdrup's size could come in late
2012 or early 2013.
Statoil holds a 40 percent stake in production license 265,
which also includes Geithungen, with other owners including
state holding firm Petoro (30 percent), Det norske (20 percent)
and Lundin (10 percent).
In license 501 Statoil and Lundin both hold 40 percent and
Maersk has 20 percent.
