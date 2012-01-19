OSLO Jan 19 Lundin Petroleum will provide its next update on the size of the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea around the end of the first quarter, Chief Executive Ashley Heppenstall told Reuters on Thursday.

Johan Sverdrup, formerly called Aldous/Avaldsnes, had been estimated to hold between 1.7 billion and 3.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent but a recent dry well by Lundin reduced some of the high expectations. (Reporting by Gwladis Fouche)