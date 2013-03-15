BRIEF-Abacore Capital Holdings says director has resigned
* Antonio R. Mangubat resigns as director of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, March 15 The Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum has drilled a dry well in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.
The well was drilled five kilometres (three miles) away from the Edvard Grieg field, in license block PL338.
The partners in the well are Lundin (50 percent), Austria's OMV (20 percent) and Wintershall, a unit of German chemical giant BASF, which has a 30-percent stake. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Acquired 50 percent interest in Generator New Zealand Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: