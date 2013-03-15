OSLO, March 15 The Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum has drilled a dry well in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

The well was drilled five kilometres (three miles) away from the Edvard Grieg field, in license block PL338.

The partners in the well are Lundin (50 percent), Austria's OMV (20 percent) and Wintershall, a unit of German chemical giant BASF, which has a 30-percent stake. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)