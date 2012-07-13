CASTRO VERDE, Portugal, July 13 Canadian-Swedish group Lundin Mining is expected to invest up to 750 million euros ($914 million) to further expand its Neves Corvo zinc and copper project in Portugal in the next five years, the country's economy minister said on Friday.

"There is an investment potential over the next five years that ranges from 300 million euros to 750 million euros," Alvaro Santos Pereira told reporters during a visit to the mine and accompanied by Lundin officials.

Portugal is Europe's fourth-largest copper producer and a major producer of tin, tungsten and uranium. The debt-laden nation has been actively offering mining concessions of late to bring additional revenues to depleted state coffers, taking advantage of rising investment amid high global metals prices.

Strong copper demand from China has pumped up production at Neves Corvo, where Lundin estimates production of up to 57,000 tonnes of copper and 40,000 tonnes of zinc this year.