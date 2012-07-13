* Expected investment 300 mln-750 mln euros

By Filipa Cunha-Lima

CASTRO VERDE, Portugal, July 13 Canadian-Swedish group Lundin Mining is expected to invest up to 750 million euros ($914 million) to further expand its Neves Corvo zinc and copper project in Portugal in the next five years, the country's economy minister said on Friday.

"There is an investment potential over the next five years that ranges from 300 million euros to 750 million euros," Alvaro Santos Pereira told reporters during a visit to the mine and accompanied by Lundin officials.

He said the investment would benefit from public incentives to the tune fo 130 million euros, but did not specify.

Michael Hulmes, chief of Iberian operations at Lundin, said he was optimistic the company would meet its Neves Corvo guidance for 2012 that estimated copper production of between 52,500 and 57,000 tonnes and zinc output of 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes.

While copper output is expected to be lower than last year's 74,109 tonnes, zinc production should soar from just 4,227 tonnes.

"In the first quarter we performed above expectations and market guidance and we are expecting to have a good year in 2012," Hulmes said.

"We put guidance out in the market and I think there will probably be a restatement in the quarterly report, but we are certainly confident we will get the guidance that's already in the market. We are optimistic, we should have a solid year".

Lundin shares rose 3.6 percent in Toronto to C$4.06 by 1644 GMT.

Analysts at Handelsbanken said earlier this week Lundin's annual copper production guidance could be revised higher in the company's second-quarter report.

Portugal is Europe's fourth-largest copper producer and a major producer of tin, tungsten and uranium. The debt-laden nation has been actively offering mining concessions to bring in additional revenue to depleted state coffers, taking advantage of rising investment amid high global metals prices.

Neves Corvo produced 16,600 tonnes of copper in the first quarter, out of the group's total copper production of just over 17,100 tonnes, beating expectations on the back of higher recovery rates.