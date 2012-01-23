* 2012 production forecast 32,000-38,000 boepd
* Production in 2011 seen at 33,200 boepd
STOCKHOLM Jan 23 Swedish oil explorer and
producer Lundin Petroleum on Monday forecast it would
see rising output next year after saying 2011 figures would come
in at the top end of its forecast.
The company, which last year discovered one of the biggest
fields ever off the Norwegian Continental Shelf, gave a forecast
for production in 2012 of between 32,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day and 38,000 boepd.
It said production in 2011 was approximately 33,200 boepd,
the upper end of its previously given range of 31,000 to 34,000.
The mid-point of the 2012 forecast would represent an
increase of 5 percent on 2011.
"I am pleased that despite the weather-related delay to the
Gaupe Field first oil date, we will again increase our
production in 2012," CEO Ashley Heppenstall said in a statement.
Gaupe was expected to produce oil at the end of 2011, but
production is not now expected until February or March.
Shares in Lundin were up 1.3 percent at 150.90 crowns at
0823 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent rise in the blue-chip
Stockholm index.
Lundin shares doubled in value in 2011 thanks to its
discovery of the Avaldsnes field off Norway which it has
estimated contains 800 million to 1.8 billion barrels of
reserves.
However, the share slipped back earlier this month when an
appraisal well in the southern part of the field, now renamed
Johan Sverdrup, showed less oil than expected.
Lundin will provide the next update on the size of the Johan
Sverdrup field around the end of the first quarter. The field
will not come on-stream for several years.
The company reports its full-year results on Feb. 8.