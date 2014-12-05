(Repeats to additional subscribers)

Dec 5 Dec 4 Lundin Mining Corp : * Provides operating outlook for 2015-2017 * Says commissioning and production at Eagle in 2014 will add significantly to total nickel production in 2015 * Says capital expenditures for 2015 for mines operated by the company are expected to be $470 million * Sees 2015 total attributable copper production (tonnes) 258,000 - 272,000 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage