Britain's FTSE steps warily into election week, travel stocks fall
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
Sept 25 Lundin Mining Corp said it will not exercise its option to buy a stake in the Touro copper mine in northern Spain as it sees insufficient returns from the project.
The base metals miner signed an agreement in April for an option to buy an 80 percent stake in the copper project for 60 million euros ($77.49 million) by Oct. 1.
Shares of Lundin closed at C$4.96 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
June 5 Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million), sending its shares up 10 percent.