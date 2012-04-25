Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
April 25 Lundin Mining Corp's quarterly profit fell 18 percent on lower metal prices and higher operating costs.
Average copper, zinc and lead prices in the first quarter were 14 percent to 20 percent lower than in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
Operating costs rose $11.9 million in the quarter.
First-quarter net income fell to $58.3 million, or 10 cents per share, from $71.2 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.
Sales rose 1 percent to $212.8 million.
Capital expenditure for 2012 is expected to be $410 million, a $40 million increase due to an accounting policy revision, the company said in a statement.
Lundin's shares, which have risen 18 percent so far in 2012, closed at C$4.57 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.