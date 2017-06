STOCKHOLM Aug 27 Lundin Petroleum : * Resumes drilling the albert exploration well offshore Norway * The main objective of well 6201/11-3 is to test Cretaceous and Triassic age sandstones of a multiple target structure. * Lundin Petroleum estimates the Albert prospect to contain unrisked, gross, prospective resources of 177 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe). * Drilling is expected to take 25 days.