STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Lundin Petroleum :
* Completes exploration well on the albert prospect in northern
North Sea
* The well encountered oil in thin Cretaceous reservoir
sequence at the predicted level for the primary target.
* The thin thickness and uncertain distribution of the
reservoir do not give a basis for resource estimation at this
stage.
* Further geophysical and geological studies are required to
clarify the potential in the discovery.
* The Triassic secondary reservoir was tight without movable
hydrocarbons. A minor column of movable hydrocarbons were also
encountered in a Palaeocene secondary target.