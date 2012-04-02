April 2 Swedish oil and gas company Lundin
Petroleum AB said its Gaupe field in the
southern North Sea has started production on March 31.
The Gaupe field, offshore Norway, has estimated gross
recoverable reserves of about 31 million barrels of oil
equivalent (boe) and an expected net peak production of 6,000
barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd).
Production from the Gaupe field will help Lundin, which has
a 40 percent working interest in it, to double its output to
70,000 boepd by late 2015, Chief Executive Ashley Heppenstall
said in a statement.
Lundin's shares, which have lost about 17 percent of their
value this year, closed at C$21.55 on Friday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.