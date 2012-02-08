* Q4 EBITDA $245 mln vs forecast $230 mln
* Priority to pin down size of its part of Johan Sverdrup
(Adds background, detail, company comment)
STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Swedish oil firm Lundin
Petroleum said on Wednesday its priority this year was
to pin down the size of its part of the giant Johan Sverdrup
discovery, the world's largest oil find in 2011, as quarterly
core profit topped forecasts.
Lundin shares doubled in value in 2011 thanks to its
discovery of the Avaldsnes field off Norway, which it has
estimated contains 800 million to 1.8 billion barrels of
reserves.
The field is part of a bigger discovery, called Johan
Sverdrup, which is estimated to contain 1.7-3.3 billion barrels,
making it one of the five largest discoveries ever made on the
Norwegian Continental Shelf and the largest discovery since the
mid 1980s.
"The priority in 2012 is to fully appraise the discovery to
better define the resource range and to provide information for
development planning," the company said.
"Appraisal drilling will ... continue with a further five to
seven new wells likely to be drilled ... in 2012."
Lundin's share slipped back earlier this month when an
appraisal well in the southern part of its area of the field
showed less oil than expected.
At a recent capital markets day, Lundin's CEO said the
company's best guess was that its part of Johan Sverdrup would
come at the mid point of the resource range it had previously
given.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
for the fourth quarter came in at $245 million versus $230
million seen in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts and a year-ago
$178 million.
The company repeated it saw production doubling to around
70,000 boepd (barrels of oil equivalent per day) by the end of
2015 and said Johan Sverdrup would easily double that figure
when it comes on stream a couple of years later.
