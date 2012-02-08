* Q4 EBITDA $245 mln vs forecast $230 mln

* Priority to pin down size of its part of Johan Sverdrup find (Adds background, detail, company comment)

STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum said on Wednesday its priority this year was to pin down the size of its part of the giant Johan Sverdrup discovery, the world's largest oil find in 2011, as quarterly core profit topped forecasts.

Lundin shares doubled in value in 2011 thanks to its discovery of the Avaldsnes field off Norway, which it has estimated contains 800 million to 1.8 billion barrels of reserves.

The field is part of a bigger discovery, called Johan Sverdrup, which is estimated to contain 1.7-3.3 billion barrels, making it one of the five largest discoveries ever made on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and the largest discovery since the mid 1980s.

"The priority in 2012 is to fully appraise the discovery to better define the resource range and to provide information for development planning," the company said.

"Appraisal drilling will ... continue with a further five to seven new wells likely to be drilled ... in 2012."

Lundin's share slipped back earlier this month when an appraisal well in the southern part of its area of the field showed less oil than expected.

At a recent capital markets day, Lundin's CEO said the company's best guess was that its part of Johan Sverdrup would come at the mid point of the resource range it had previously given.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the fourth quarter came in at $245 million versus $230 million seen in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts and a year-ago $178 million.

The company repeated it saw production doubling to around 70,000 boepd (barrels of oil equivalent per day) by the end of 2015 and said Johan Sverdrup would easily double that figure when it comes on stream a couple of years later.

