By Anna Ringstrom and Christopher Jungstedt

STOCKHOLM, Jan 16 - Lundin Petroleum AB said on Monday the southern part of the large Avaldsnes discovery in the North Sea is likely to yield less oil than previously thought, sending its shares down more than 15 percent.

The Avaldsnes field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf was part of one of the biggest new discoveries of oil in 2011. Together with Statoil's Aldous Major find, the field is one of the largest ever discovered off Norway .

The Swedish oil explorer and producer has not given any estimates for contents in the southern area, but said it had drilled a well there as part of an appraisal programme.

"The impact of this well on the southern extent of the Avaldsnes discovery is currently being evaluated and will most likely reduce current resource estimates for this area," the group said in a statement.

A spokeswoman said Lundin would however not lower the bottom of its estimate range for the entire Avaldsnes field, which is for between 800 million to 1.8 billion barrels of reserves.

Lundin has a 40 percent share of the Avaldsnes discovery, while Statoil holds 40 percent and A.P. Moller-Maersk 20 percent.

Lundin's shares, which have nearly doubled in value since it quadrupled its Avaldsnes estimate in September last year, were down 15.5 percent at 1027 GMT at 149.90 crowns, their lowest since November last year .

"Our Lundin Petroleum valuation includes a risked upside potential of the Aldous/Avaldsnes discovery of 14 Norwegian crowns per share, an upside potential which now could be less probable," Swedbank analyst Teodor Sveen Nilsen said in a note to clients.

Spokeswoman Maria Hamilton said Lundin would narrow the estimate range for the contents of the full field after the appraisal programme, but not lower it due to the news on Monday.

"It doesn't change the 800 (million barrels)," she said. "It won't go below that."

ABG Sundal Collier analyst Anders Holte said Lundin would probably lower the upper part of the range to 1.3 billion barrels. "The uncertainty has been the southern part of the field," he said.

The combined Aldous Major South and Avaldsnes discovery, which has been estimated to have a potential of up to 3.3 billion barrels of oil equivalents (boe) in reserves, was made last year and could be the third-largest biggest oil discovery made off Norway.

Statoil supports Lundin's view that volumes at Avaldsnes oil may be smaller than expected, a spokesman for the company said. (additional reporting by Love Liman, editing by Jane Merriman)