OSLO, June 4 Sweden's Lundin Petroleum said on Thursday it had made a small, unprofitable oil discovery in its Morkel prospect in the Norwegian North Sea.

"The well is being plugged and abandoned as an uncommercial oil discovery," the company added.

Lundin Norway is operator with a 50 percent working interest. Bayerngas Norge AS and Fortis Petroleum Norway AS are partners with 30 and 20 percent working interests respectively. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)