BRIEF-IPF says first-quarter group customer numbers down 2 pct
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
OSLO, June 4 Sweden's Lundin Petroleum said on Thursday it had made a small, unprofitable oil discovery in its Morkel prospect in the Norwegian North Sea.
"The well is being plugged and abandoned as an uncommercial oil discovery," the company added.
Lundin Norway is operator with a 50 percent working interest. Bayerngas Norge AS and Fortis Petroleum Norway AS are partners with 30 and 20 percent working interests respectively. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.