STOCKHOLM, May 6 Lundin Petroleum
reported better than expected first-quarter core profit on
Wednesday and the Swedish oil and gas firm said it was on track
to boost output significantly by the end of 2015.
Like most oil firms, tumbling crude prices have squeezed
earnings and revenue at Lundin, which produces oil in Norway and
South East Asia and whose most lucrative asset is its stake in
the Norwegian 2.3 billion barrel Johan Sverdrup offshore field.
Lundin said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) more than halved to $86.0 million in
the quarter from $177.8 million a year ago but that was above
the average forecast of $77.6 million in a Reuters poll.
"Our existing production, low operating costs and minimal
cash taxes ensure that we continue to generate positive
operating cash flow even down to low oil prices," the company
said in a statement.
The company stood by its forecast for output of 41,000 to
51,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day this year and a target
production rate of 75,000 barrels per day by the end of 2015,
thanks to its Edvard Grieg field.
"We will deliver significant production growth with Edvard
Grieg coming on stream later this year," Lundin Chief Executive
Ashley Heppenstall said in a statement.
"The Johan Sverdrup project is moving forward and will be
approved this year and will deliver further production growth in
years to come."
