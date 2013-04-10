SAO PAULO, April 10 Lupatech SA, the Brazilian oil services and equipment company, failed to pay interest on $275 million of debt due in 2017, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Lupatech has been faced with a dearth of cash and a weak order flow in the wake of a crisis in the country's oil services industry. The company was scheduled to deposit about $6.789 million worth of interest payments in the accounts of bondholders by April 15, investors told Reuters recently.