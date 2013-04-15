BRIEF-China Union Holdings sees Q1 net profit up after 2016 rise
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 1,710.8 percent y/y at 1.26 billion yuan ($182.98 million)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 Brazilian oil equipment company Lupatech SA failed to pay 83.15 million reais ($41.6 million) in interest on conversible local debt notes in the latest sign of financial and operational strains facing companies in the once-thriving sector.
The Caxias do Sul, Brazil-based company was scheduled to deposit such amount, which included overdue interest payments corresponding to last year, in bondholder accounts on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Thiago Piovesan said in a securities filing.
KIEV, April 14 A key reformer at Ukraine's Naftogaz announced her resignation on Friday from the state-run firm's supervisory board, amid concerns that reforms to the country's graft-ridden energy sector could be reversed.