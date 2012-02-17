* Deal details to be announced in 3 weeks
* Should pull company back from brink of bankruptcy
SAO PAULO Feb 17 Troubled Brazilian oil
services and equipment provider Lupatech said on
Friday it expects to clinch a deal in three weeks with its main
shareholders for 700 million reais ($408 million) in new capital
to help it avert bankruptcy.
The investment holding company of state development bank
BNDES and Petros, the pension fund for employees of
state-controlled oil company Petrobras, will
contribute part of the capital up to 300 million reais through a
private placement of shares, Lupatech said in December.
The deal pulls Lupatech back from the brink bankruptcy and
may help restore investor confidence in an iconic company in
Brazil's nascent oil services industry.
The company's common share price spiked 13.8 percent on
Friday to 5.92 reais. The share was battered over the past year,
losing 80 percent of its value from the start of 2011 through
the end of January 2012.
Lupatech is one of several companies that have made big
investments in anticipation of an oil industry spending spree,
only to find delays and regulatory issues have slowed contracts
to a trickle, pinching cash flow as debt payments come due.
In the deal announced in December, Lupatech also agreed to
take over the stake in oil services company San Antonio Brasil
belonging to private equity firm GP Investments for
50 million reais.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Andre Grenon)