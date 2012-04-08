SAO PAULO, April 8 Brazilian oil services and equipment company Lupatech reached an agreement with its main shareholders for a 700 million real ($385 million) capital increase, the company said on Sunday, in a move aimed at averting bankruptcy.

Lupatech will issue 175 million new ordinary shares at a price of 4 reais apiece, according to the deal formalized in a meeting with investors on April 5.

An investment holding company formed by state development bank BNDES and the pension fund for employees of state-controlled oil giant Petrobras will subscribe for up to 300 million reais.

Lupatech will also take over the stake in oil and gas services provider San Antonio Brasil controlled by private equity firm GP Investments.

Lupatech is one of several companies that have made big investments in anticipation of an oil industry spending spree, only to find delays and regulatory issues have slowed contracts to a trickle, pinching cash flow as debt payments come due.

The capital increase aims at pulling Lupatech back from the brink of bankruptcy and seeks to restore investor confidence in the company.

Lupatech's shares lost 80 percent of their value in 2011.

Details of the deal were initially announced in December 2011.

