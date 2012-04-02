* Lupatech gives up Brazil deepwater oil well contracts

* Contract reduction comes as company restructures

* Will cut order book by more than half to limit spending

* Lupatech posts Q4 loss, more than double year-earlier

April 2 Brazilian oil equipment and service provider Lupatech said on Monday that it canceled $779 million of contracts with state-controlled oil company Petrobras as it moved to slash investment and restructure debt.

The contracts, signed in June 2010, were for five years and involved the provision of services and equipment for deepwater oil wells and the leasing of semi-submersible oil platforms, Lupatech, based in Caixas do Sul, Brazil, said in a statement.

To reduce spending on new projects, Lupatech slashed its order book by more than half to 935 million reais ($510 million) from 2.3 billion reais at the end of December. On Monday, the company said it lost 112.4 million reais in the fourth quarter, more than double its year-earlier loss.

"Returns on this order book are concentrated in the long-term, with about 278 million reais expected to be converted into revenue in the next 12 months," Lupatech said.

Lupatech shares plunged 62 percent in November after the company's large investments and delays in client projects raised expectation the company may not be able to pay its debts.

On Dec. 29 the company announced plans to raise 700 million reais in new capital.

On March 16 the company announced the sale of two metals companies for 32 million reais.

Lupatech stock fell 1 percent to 5.15 reais in trading in Sao Paulo on Monday, its lowest in more than six weeks.

($1 = 1.83 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Writing and additional reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)