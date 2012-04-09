Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
SAO PAULO April 9 Shares in Brazilian oil services and equipment company Lupatech surged 9 percent on Monday after it announced an agreement with its main shareholders over the weekend for a 700 million reais ($383 million) capital increase.
Shares were trading 9 percent higher at 4.97 reais by 1045 (1345 GMT).
($1 = 1.8289 reais) (Reporting by Peter Murphy Editing by W Simon)
ASTANA, June 10 There is no evidence a pact by global oil producers to curb output needs to be adjusted, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday, describing the recent weakness in crude prices as an overreaction to statistical glitches.