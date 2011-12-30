BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus receives final nod from U.S. FDA for ezetimibe tablets USP
* Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for ezetimibe tablets USP
Dec 30 Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd said on Friday it has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for fenofibrate tablets, used as dietary supplement.
The tablets are generic version of Abbott Laboratories' branded drug Tricor, the Indian firm said in a statement.
The tablets have annual sales of $1.3 billion in the U.S., it said. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
