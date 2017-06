MUMBAI Lupin Ltd(LUPN.NS), India's fourth largest drugmaker by sales, expects to launch three to four new generic drugs in its key U.S. market by March end, its Group President Nilesh Gupta said on Thursday.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker has so far launched six products in this fiscal year in the United States, which generates about 42 percent of its total formulation sales.

The drugmaker earlier reported a forecast-beating 42.6 percent rise in quarterly net profit to 3.35 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Anand Basu)