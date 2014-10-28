A medical representative (C) with Abbott talks to a chemist at a market in Pune August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Generic drugmaker Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS) reported a 54 percent jump in second-quarter profit beating analysts estimates, helped by robust sales in its domestic business and the United States, its largest market.

Lupin, India's second-largest drugmaker by market value, posted a net profit of 6.3 billion rupees ($102.7 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 4.06 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 5.85 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lupin is trying to expand its business in the United States, and it had said that it was actively scouting for acquisitions.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Lupin was among a bunch of companies preparing to bid for a range of older drugs being auctioned by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L). Lupin has previously declined to comment on specific targets.

Lupin shares were down 1 percent in Mumbai at 1:46 p.m. on Tuesday, while the Nifty was up 0.22 percent.

($1 = 61.3250 rupees)

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)