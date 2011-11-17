* I'rom Pharma sales seen at $75 mln in FY12 Vs $69.7 mln
* Japan to contribute 15 pct to Lupin's sales from 12 pct
* Continues to look for acquisitions in Brazil, Mexico
By Kaustubh Kulkarni
MUMBAI, Nov 17 Indian drugmaker Lupin
will buy Japan's I'rom Pharmaceutical Co, its second
buy in the country, to enter the generic injectables segment.
The Mumbai-based Lupin had earlier bought Kyowa
Pharmaceutical Industry Co in 2007.
I'rom is a Tokyo-based speciality injectables drugmaker with
annual sales of 5.36 billion yen ($69.7 million) for year ended
March 2011, Lupin said in a statement without disclosing the
deal value.
I'rom Pharma, being acquired by Lupin's unit Kyowa, is a
fully-owned subsidiary of I'rom Holdings Co, and has a
significant presence in the fixed-rate treatment hospitals
segment in Japan, where the government mandates clinics to offer
low-cost healthcare services.
"Since the treatment cost at such hospitals is fixed, they
are more inclined to use generic products," Vinod Dhawan, Lupin
President for Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin
America, told Reuters over the telephone.
There are currently over 1,400 fixed-rate treatment
hospitals in Japan, which are called DPC hospitals, covering
over 35 percent of all the hospital beds in the island nation.
Lupin expects I'rom Pharma sales to touch $75 million in the
current financial year ending March 2012, Dhawan said.
"Kyowa makes oral products and with I'rom, we will also
enter the injectables," he said.
The combined sales of Kyowa and I'rom Pharma would reach
$230-$240 million in FY12, raising Japan's contribution to Lupin
revenue to 15 percent from 12 percent now, he added.
Other than U.S., Indian drugmakers have been exploring
markets like Japan, Russia, South Africa and Latin America to
expand presence in generic drugs segment.
The semi-regulated and emerging markets other than India
contribute about 20-25 percent of overall sales for Indian
drugmakers.
"We continue to look for acquisitions in Latin America
region... especially in Brazil and Mexico, but there hasn't been
a success so far," he said.
Separately, Kyowa has entered into a strategic alliance with
I'rom Holdings' another unit to gain support for clinical trials
to be conducted in Japan.
Shares of Lupin, valued $4.02 billion by market, were
trading at 444.10 rupees by 1:26 p.m. (0756 GMT), down 2.6
percent in a choppy Mumbai market.
($1 = 76.9 yen)
