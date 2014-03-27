MUMBAI, March 27 Lupin Ltd, India's No. 4 drugmaker by revenue, said on Thursday it has agreed to buy eye-treatments maker Laboratorios Grin S.A. De C.V for an undisclosed amount, moving into Mexico's $275 million ophthalmic market.

Grin, which makes branded generic drugs and had full-year 2013 revenues of $28 million, is the fourth largest player in Mexico's ophthalmic segment, according to Lupin.

The acquisition marks Lupin's entry into Latin America, a market the company has previously said it expects will contribute a large part to its future growth.

Grin is Lupin's second acquisition this year.

In February, the company said it bought Netherlands-based Nanomi BV, which has technology to develop complex injectable products - a space many Indian generic drugmakers have increased focus on. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sunil Nair)