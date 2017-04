A worker holds up a handful of tablets in this May 8, 2013 picture. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS) may miss the consensus operating profit forecast for the April-June quarter when it reports results on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Lupin to report an operating profit of 6.16 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 6.29 billion rupees.

Lupin shares are down 0.9 percent at 0758 GMT.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)