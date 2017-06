A pharmacist gives free medicine provided by the government, to a patient inside a government hospital in Kolkata July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI HSBC upgraded Lupin (LUPN.NS) to 'overweight' from 'neutral', saying the drug maker's July-September earnings were higher than expected, while shares had under-performed peers over the past three months.

HSBC also raised its target price to 650 rupees from 640 rupees, adding Lupin is seeing "healthy" sales across regions, while highlighting near-term launches in the drug maker's U.S. pipeline.

The drug maker on Tuesday said its July-September quarter net profit rose 9 percent to 2.91 billion rupees.

Lupin shares fell 0.3 percent to 561.15 rupees at 0348 GMT.

