US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
MUMBAI Feb 5 Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker, reported a 12 percent fall in third-quarter profit that was in line with analysts' expectations.
Net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 5.30 billion rupees ($78.3 million), down from 6.01 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 67.6900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)