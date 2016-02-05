MUMBAI Feb 5 Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker, reported a 12 percent fall in third-quarter profit that was in line with analysts' expectations.

Net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 5.30 billion rupees ($78.3 million), down from 6.01 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 67.6900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)