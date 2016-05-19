MUMBAI May 19 Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker, reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly net profit, outpacing analysts' estimates mainly due to higher drug sales in its largest market, the United States.

Net profit for the January-March quarter was 8.07 billion rupees ($119.91 million), compared with 5.47 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected an average profit of 6.78 billion rupees.

Lupin has benefitted in recent months from a steady pace of new drug approvals in the United States at a time when most of its peers have been facing delays in getting approvals due to regulatory troubles.

($1 = 67.3000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)