* Dec-qtr net at 2.35 bln rupees vs. 2.46 bln rupees estimate

* Tax provisions nearly triple to 700 mln rupees (Adds background, quotes, shares)

MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd expects demand for generic drugs to remain robust, including in its key U.S. market, although earnings growth could be tempered by higher taxes.

The company reported a 4.9 percent rise in profit in the fiscal third-quarter ended Dec.31, slightly below market expectations, as taxes nearly tripled after tax breaks for two factories ended.

Total revenue rose 21.9 percent to 17.92 billion rupees ($357.7 million), with sales in the United States and Europe climbing 20.3 percent to 6.83 billion rupees.

"I see no reason why growth cannot continue at the present levels across our geographies," Managing Director Kamal Sharma told Reuters by telephone.

Shares in Lupin, which have lost about 6.2 percent of their value over the last three months, closed up 2.11 percent at 446.9 rupees in a firm Mumbai market.

Sales to Japan, which jumped 42.9 percent to 2.47 billion rupees in the December quarter, could see pressure on greater competition from global giants like Pfizer and Sanofi , Sharma said.

The Mumbai-based company said consolidated net profit rose to 2.35 billion rupees from 2.24 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts expected profit of 2.46 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

"Higher tax expenses is the primary reason for a slower profit growth," Sharma said.

Taxes nearly tripled to 700 million rupees. ($1 = 50.09 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)