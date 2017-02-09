BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
MUMBAI Feb 9 Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 21 percent jump in its quarterly profit, beating analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales of its diabetes products in the United States.
Net profit for the third quarter rose to 6.33 billion rupees ($94.44 million) from 5.25 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts on average expected a profit of 6.29 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17