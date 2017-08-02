India's Lupin Q1 profit falls 59 pct, misses estimates

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd said on Wednesday first quarter profit fell 59 percent, missing analysts' expectations, as regulatory hurdles and pricing pressure in the United States, its biggest overseas market, weighed.

Profit for the three months ended June fell to 3.58 billion rupees ($56.13 million) from 8.82 billion rupees a year earlier, the company, which specialises in oral contraceptives and drugs to treat diabetes and hypertension, said. bit.ly/2hmdzMi

Analysts on average expected Lupin to post a profit of 4.79 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.