FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
India's Lupin Q1 profit falls 59 pct, misses estimates
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Earnings
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Culture
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
WORLD
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 2, 2017 / 8:25 AM / in a day

India's Lupin Q1 profit falls 59 pct, misses estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd said on Wednesday first quarter profit fell 59 percent, missing analysts' expectations, as regulatory hurdles and pricing pressure in the United States, its biggest overseas market, weighed.

Profit for the three months ended June fell to 3.58 billion rupees ($56.13 million) from 8.82 billion rupees a year earlier, the company, which specialises in oral contraceptives and drugs to treat diabetes and hypertension, said. bit.ly/2hmdzMi

Analysts on average expected Lupin to post a profit of 4.79 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

$1 = 63.7800 Indian rupees Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.