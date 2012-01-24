BRIEF-India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
Jan 24 Three months ended Dec 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit 2.35 vs 2.24 Net Sales 17.92 vs 14.69 Results are consolidated. Consensus net profit estimate for Lupin was 2.46 billion rupees NOTE: Lupin Ltd is a drugmaker. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
* Says reported performance of co in near term may be lower than expected due to GST implementation