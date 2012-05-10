(Corrects to clarify that the quarterly profit excludes tax on gains, drops percentage calculation from headline)

May 10 MAY 10 Three months ended Mar 31

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Profit* 1.69 vs 2.27

Net Sales 18.83 vs 15.12

EPS (in rupees) 3.77 vs 5.07

Results are consolidated

* Profit excludes tax effect of unrealized gains on inventories in foreign subsidiaries

NOTE: Lupin Ltd LUPN.NS is a drug maker.