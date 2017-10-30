FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lupin Q2 profit down 31 percent, but slightly above consensus
October 30, 2017 / 9:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lupin Q2 profit down 31 percent, but slightly above consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd on Monday said its second-quarter profit fell about 31 percent, but the results were slightly above estimates.

The logo of Lupin, India's No. 2 drugmaker, is seen on the facade of its pharmaceutical plant in Verna, in the western state of Goa, India, June 9, 2017. Picture taken June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The company's profit came in at 4.55 billion rupees ($70.14 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 6.62 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2A0RvvN)

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4.33 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 64.8700 rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

