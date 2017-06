Stock brokers are seen at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Lupin (LUPN.NS) and UltraTech Cement (ULTC.NS) will be the new additions to the Nifty, the exchange said on its web site on Thursday.

The two stocks will replace Steel Authority of India (SAIL.NS) and Sterlite Industries STRL.NS as per the statement.

The changes will be effective from September 28.

Analysts say the removal of SAIL and Sterlite from the Nifty underlines the negative sentiment prevailing on the materials sector even as valuations are at multi-year lows.