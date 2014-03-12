BRIEF-Strategic Investments Q1 pre-tax profit rises to DKK 25.2 mln
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 25.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 12 Lushang Property Co Ltd
* Says unit wins bid for two land sites in Tai'an city for a combined 281.8 million yuan ($45.89 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/meq57v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1402 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 25.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* ~ says cooperating fully with financial conduct authority investigation into aviation insurance, reinsurance