PORT LOUIS Jan 25 Mauritian hotel group Lux Island Resorts' first-half pretax profit rose 16 percent to 327.82 million rupees ($9.22 million) due to rising numbers of tourists, it said on Wednesday.

The company is benefiting from a growth in a tourism sector that is an important source of hard currency for the Indian Ocean island nation known for its spas and beaches and which is expected to attract up to 3.5 percent more visitors this year.

"For the semester ended 31st December 2016, tourist arrivals to Mauritius amounted to 668,763, a very pleasing increase of 12 percent on last year. In the Maldives, for the period July to November 2016, the number of tourists grew by 8 percent to reach 546,684," the company said.

It said revenue in the six months fell by 1.3 percent to 2.54 billion rupees due to the unfavourable exchange rates for Mauritius and a slow pickup in the Maldives.

Earnings per share rose to 2.13 rupees from 1.82 rupees.

Lux Island Resorts said its third-quarter performance should be similar to last year's provided there is no significant deterioration in the current environment and no further depreciation of sterling and the euro. ($1 = 35.5500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Heaven)