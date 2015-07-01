LUXEMBOURG/BERLIN, July 1 Lufthansa is
considering selling its 13 percent stake in Luxair and has been
in touch with other shareholders, including the Luxembourg
government, to discuss the matter.
Lufthansa, which has held a 13 percent stake in flag carrier
Luxair since 1993, sounded out the possibility of a sale of its
stake with the other shareholders as part of a regular portfolio
review, a spokesman for the German airline said on Wednesday.
Luxembourg infrastructure minister Francois Bausch said in a
public session of parliament he had received a letter from
Lufthansa stating the company's intention to sell, confirming
comments he made in an interview with paper Luxemburger Wort.
He declined to comment on what a sale would mean for Luxair,
saying he would not discuss matters of a privately run company
in public.
"There is currently no decision as to the next step," the
Lufthansa spokesman said.
Luxembourg owns a 39 percent stake in Luxair, with
Luxembourg's state savings bank holding almost 22 percent and
private bank BIL holding just over 13 percent.
The remaining 13 percent is held by "LuxairGroup and
others", according to the company's website.
(Reporting by Michele Sinner in Luxembourg and Victoria Bryan
in Berlin; Editing by Mark Potter)