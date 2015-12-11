By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 10 Luxe, a startup that
provides valet parking through an app, launched on Thursday a
subscription service for all its users, as consumers
increasingly turn to their smartphones for transportation at the
press of a button.
Through the app, subscribers can pay a set monthly rate
instead of per ride, an option the year-old company had
previously tested with certain users.
"The speed at which this became an indispensable service for
people ... is one of the things that we've been most pleased
with," Phil Farhi, Luxe's vice president of product management,
said in an interview. San Francisco-based Luxe's gross revenue
is growing 40 percent per month, he added.
Farhi declined to share how many users Luxe has, but said 80
percent are repeat customers.
Drivers can use the Luxe app to order a valet - who arrive
on scooter, skateboard or foot - to meet them at a destination
and park their car. When the drivers need their car back, they
use the app to alert the valet when and where to be met.
Subscriptions range from $139 to $799 per month, varying by
city and customer need. For instance, New York residents tend to
use their cars only on the weekend.
Luxe is also expanding its car-care service as a monthly
subscription, Farhi said. The service includes oil changes, car
washes and fuel-ups.
Luxe, which launched in October 2014, is available in New
York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Boston,
Philadelphia and Austin, Texas. It has raised $25.5 million from
investors.
Among Luxe's greatest challenges is convincing people to
hand over one of their most valuable possessions to a stranger.
Some customer reviews on business rating site Yelp, where Luxe
has a 3.5-star rating, report valets damaging their vehicles.
The company has a $5 million insurance policy and parks cars
only in garages or secured lots, where it rents spaces.
Luxe has about 70 employees and 1,000 valets, who are
independent contractors. They will be reclassified as employees
early next year, the company said.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Richard Chang)